Zara debuted their new Fall 2017 collection Timeless online and the clothing aren’t the only things that are timeless.

The models also lived up the collections name. Timeless models were all over the age of 40 and beautifully showcased the collection.

The editorial shopping campaign features a mix of clothing trends with timeless colors and clean lines. The campaign had the models, Malgosia Bela, Yasmin Warsame and Kristina de Coninck, featured in videos discussing age, style and being timeless.

In Malgosia’s video she shared how much she likes herself more now that she’s older. “I prefer myself so much better now than ten years ago or 20 years ago,” she says. “It’s a paradox: more confidence and then you are getting old. But I kind of like it.”

The editorial isn’t edit to make the models look younger. It’s a refreshing change of pace to not see a young model that typically grace advertising and runways. It seems like every year the next it model gets younger and younger.

Being age-inclusive is another battle within the fashion industry to become more inclusive. Everyone is focused on being more size-inclusive, which is very important. But the two other main issues with the fashion world is that it is ageist and white washed.

Zara is the largest fashion retailer in the world so this campaign will hopefully have a ripple affect. Cheers to more inclusive modeling.