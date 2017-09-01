It’s about time to get some back-to-school clothes at a reasonable price.
And now that fall is coming, it’s time to swap your sandals for boots and your sundresses for sweaters. The autumn trends of 2017 are rolling in and there’s no better time to begin stocking your closet than this long weekend of sales. Grab your wallet and get going, especially if you need a killer outfit for the last barbecue of the season.
We’ve rounded up the best Labor Day sales of 2017 for you.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Take 40% off entire store (in-store and online) and $39 jeans.
American Eagle
Take 60% off select clearance items.
Beyond Yoga
Take up to 75% off sale items.
Cotton On
Take an extra 20% off of sale items and 30% off full-priced items.
Dr. Scholl’s
Up to 50% off on select sandals and free shipping.
Gap
Take up to 50% off everything with an extra 20% off of entire purchase.
Havaianas
Take 25% off full-priced items.
Hollister
Take 50% off select items, $25 jeans and a free gift with a $75+ purchase.
J.Crew
Take an extra 40% off sale styles in store and online with code “HELLOSALE.”
Lord & Taylor
Take 20% off regular and sale items and take 25% off select women’s clearance items with promo code “LABORDAY.”
Nordstrom
Take 40% off name brands such as Rag & Bone and Tibi.
Old Navy
Take 50% full-price dresses, jeans and tees, jeans from $10, dresses from $10, tees from $5 and select tops and pants from $12.
Reformation
Up to 70% off site-wide.
Ulta
Annual 21 days of beauty sale.
Urban Outfitters
Buy one get one half-off all tees and tanks.