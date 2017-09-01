The Only Guide You Need To This Year’s Labor Day Sales

It’s about time to get some back-to-school clothes at a reasonable price.

And now that fall is coming, it’s time to swap your sandals for boots and your sundresses for sweaters. The autumn trends of 2017 are rolling in and there’s no better time to begin stocking your closet than this long weekend of sales. Grab your wallet and get going, especially if you need a killer outfit for the last barbecue of the season.

We’ve rounded up the best Labor Day sales of 2017 for you.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Whatever the weather

Take 40% off entire store (in-store and online) and $39 jeans.

American Eagle

Take 60% off select clearance items.

Beyond Yoga

Twinning 🍑🍑 #livebeyond

Take up to 75% off sale items.

Cotton On

Take an extra 20% off of sale items and 30% off full-priced items.

Dr. Scholl’s

Up to 50% off on select sandals and free shipping.

Gap

Take up to 50% off everything with an extra 20% off of entire purchase.

Havaianas

#HavaianasMoment #ToDeHavaianas #VoyConHavaianas

Take 25% off full-priced items.

Hollister

Monday roll call: super comfy new arrivals ✔️

Take 50% off select items, $25 jeans and a free gift with a $75+ purchase.

J.Crew

Ahoy, Sunday. P.S. Tap for more info and to shop.

Take an extra 40% off sale styles in store and online with code “HELLOSALE.”

Lord & Taylor

Feeling good in florals. #BestPricedSecret

Take 20% off regular and sale items and take 25% off select women’s clearance items with promo code “LABORDAY.”

Nordstrom

Take 40% off name brands such as Rag & Bone and Tibi.

Old Navy

Take 50% full-price dresses, jeans and tees, jeans from $10, dresses from $10, tees from $5 and select tops and pants from $12.

Reformation

Essentials @jeannedamas

Up to 70% off site-wide.

Ulta

Annual 21 days of beauty sale.

Urban Outfitters

Buy one get one half-off all tees and tanks.

