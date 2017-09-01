VIEW GALLERY

Whether they are your best friend or your worst enemy, the relationship you have with your freshman year roommate is one that can never be replicated. For better or for worse, you and your roomie share a special bond.

My first roommate was assigned randomly. A lot of people tried to convince me not to do random rooming for my first year of college. They said I would most likely end up living with someone crazy.

I told those people that I agreed. My roommate might be the weirdest person in the world. There was also the chance that she would be the most wonderful person and I would never naturally gravitate towards her. This was a risk I was more than willing to take.

To this day, it is still the best choice of my college career. Here are the reasons you should have a random roommate.

1. You can wind up with a really cool person you would not be friends with.

My freshman roommate and I are as different as they come but we are the best of friends. She is the coolest person. On the surface, it doesn’t appear that I have much in common with, but since we lived in a room together that was the size of a cardboard box, we were forced to find commonalities and get to know each other. Let me tell you, it was truly amazing to discover all the wonderful things about her.

2. Picking your roommate does not guarantee you’ll like them.

Someone may seem perfect on paper (or on social media) but that does not mean they will be the perfect roommate. I know plenty of people who picked their roommate only for it to turn out terribly. If you pick your roommate and you don’t like them, you only have yourself to blame.

3. Worst case: They’re a little crazy, but at least you’ll have some great stories to tell.

The worst roommates always make the best stories. It’s only a year and I promise you’ll come out on the other end okay. Plus, if it’s really cause for concern, RAs are there to help.

4. Picking your roommate is too safe.

Picking your roommate is safe and college is supposed to be about challenging yourself and stepping outside of your comfort zone.

5. There are no expectations.

If you don’t know your roommate, there is no pressure. It’s exciting to get to know someone new and you’ll learn more about yourself while getting to know them.

6. You change a lot freshman year.

You are not the same person when you start freshman year and when you end it. The person who you think is the best person to live with before you start college probably won’t be the best person for you a few months in.

7. You have the rest of your life to pick your roommates.

You’ll never have another opportunity like this. You can pick your roommate for the next three years and every year after that.