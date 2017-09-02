If pressed to guess which Hogwarts house most Americans would be sorted into, Ravenclaw would be low on my list.

I do mean this as an intellectual snub, but also — at least stereotypically speaking — it seems many in the this country would belong to Hufflepuff, for an undying work ethic (and lack of work-life balance), or Slytherin for ambition, or even Gryffindor for foolhardy, impulsive bravery. (What? I’m a Slytherin.)

Time partnered with social scientists from Cambridge University to create a scientific-based quiz last June (take it here), and the results have at long last been published — and they are Luna Lovegood-levels of fascinating.

Of the 500,000 who agreed to release their data, most of the U.S. (45-50 percent of quiz-takers) fits into Ravenclaw, with Hufflepuff as a close second (30 percent.)

Much of the country also delightfully fulfills its stereotypes. Beverly Hills is the most Slytherin city in the country. Gryffindors largely reside in the Southwest. Hufflepuffs tend to gather in the Midwest, and Ravenclaws live in New England.

Men are much more likely to be Gryffindor or Slytherin, the results showed, and Slytherins are overwhelmingly young.

This mess of data is more intriguing than the Deathly Hallows, and should absolutely be used in Intro to Statistics classes across the world to entice young teens to learn. Whether you trust that this quiz accurately reflects the traits of the four houses or not, the data draws fascinating conclusions about the personality traits of people in different parts of the country.

If you don’t feel the data matches your ~true colors~ (or your state’s personality) don’t fret — the sorting hat takes your desires into account.

See where your state falls here.