Well, if you already thought ASOS was changing the game with their affordable prices and their body-positive embrace of their models’ stretch marks, you’re about to love everyone’s fave online retailer even more.

If you’re a makeup lover, you know what happens when you hear about new makeup products being released. You get excited with butterflies and you can’t wait to get your hands on whatever is coming. We already love ASOS as a go-to for clothes, and now they’re officially releasing their own makeup. *Insert shocked emoji.* AND it’s affordable. *Insert fainting GIF.*

ASOS already sells cult favs on their site, including NARS, NYX, Benefit and The Ordinary.

The popular brand is making over their “beauty” section and renaming it ASOS Face + Body, introducing 16 new basic makeup essentials that every beauty lover needs in their bag. There’s blush, bronzer, satin and matte finishes, liquid lippies, lip liners, gel highlighter sticks, finishing powder, brow palette and even metallic liquid eyeliner. Not only is the packaging great, but so is the price.

One thing we don’t know yet is if the collection is cruelty-free, but I’m sure that will come to light as we get a bit closer to the launch date. Everything in this line is under $20. I already know what you’re thinking:

When does it release? Well, look no further makeup lovers, this line will be hitting their website September 20, and once it’s there, it’s here to stay. Also, if you’re a student, you get 10% off by signing up through the UNiDAYS program on the website. That little perk is totally free.

Obviously, beauty lovers have some questions, comments and testimonials as to what they’ve seen so far.

Get your credit cards ready. Your wallet and your makeup bag will both thank you!