Any Riverdale fan knows that right now the cast is currently filming season two in Vancouver. The cast had a run-in with a fan and it did not end well. The fan tweeted out her questionable encounter with the cast, specifically Cole Sprouse.
Yikes, right? The fan tagged Cole and the show’s official Twitter account in her rant. So it’s only a matter of time before someone from Riverdale saw it. Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty, responded to the tweets.
The actress shared her side of the encounter. She said that even though they are famous and have fans, they are still considered strangers. She tweeted that the fan threw her arms around Cole and that the encounter was “not cool and inappropriate.”
Lili also said that Cole didn’t swear at the fan and just asked, “‘Do I know you?’ After you rudely invaded our space.”
Dang Lili go off! It’s not surprising that she is defending Cole. The two are supposedly dating even though they haven’t officially confirmed their relationship. But there’s no denying that the two have each other’s backs.