Any Riverdale fan knows that right now the cast is currently filming season two in Vancouver. The cast had a run-in with a fan and it did not end well. The fan tweeted out her questionable encounter with the cast, specifically Cole Sprouse.

https://twitter.com/k_r0111/status/904657747198615552

https://twitter.com/k_r0111/status/904657864731410432

https://twitter.com/k_r0111/status/904657961741516801

https://twitter.com/k_r0111/status/904658037897519104

https://twitter.com/k_r0111/status/904658350129819648

https://twitter.com/k_r0111/status/904658501934366720

https://twitter.com/k_r0111/status/904659215473491968

Yikes, right? The fan tagged Cole and the show’s official Twitter account in her rant. So it’s only a matter of time before someone from Riverdale saw it. Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty, responded to the tweets.

The actress shared her side of the encounter. She said that even though they are famous and have fans, they are still considered strangers. She tweeted that the fan threw her arms around Cole and that the encounter was “not cool and inappropriate.”

You do not have the right to approach STRANGERS and throw your arms around us like you know us. What you did was not cool and inappropriate — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 4, 2017

Lili also said that Cole didn’t swear at the fan and just asked, “‘Do I know you?’ After you rudely invaded our space.”

Cole's response to you was "do I know you?" After you rudely invaded our space and got in our faces. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 4, 2017

It's easy to make us look like the bad guys because you think there's no chance in hell we would ever call you out on it. Here you go 🤗 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 4, 2017

Dang Lili go off! It’s not surprising that she is defending Cole. The two are supposedly dating even though they haven’t officially confirmed their relationship. But there’s no denying that the two have each other’s backs.