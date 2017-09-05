Carlow University student, Lindsey Michaels, died early Sunday after being hit by a train.

The 21-year-old was jumping train tracks with her boyfriend in the South Side of Pittsburgh. His name hasn’t been released, but he only suffered an ankle injury and was taken to the hospital.

Lindsey on the other hand was dragged beneath two trains while on the tracks. Lindsey’s mother told WTAE that Lindsey and her boyfriend were trying to jump on a train and said the two were drinking during the day.

Investigators from Norfolk Southern and Pittsburgh police forces said, “The train, moving 130 cars loaded with coal, was traveling at about 3 to 4 mph through this area and then began to pick up speed.”

The investigators also stated, “The train crew did not see anyone trying to jump on the train and was not aware that anyone might have been hit.” Lindsey’s mother confirmed that the two were together and that her boyfriend is “beside himself” over what happened.

The investigation is still on going. Her childhood friend, Lexy Mercurie, grew up with Lindsey and the two roomed together their first two years at Carlow. “She always just lived in the moment and she always wanted to have fun. I don’t think they expected anything like that to every happen, you know?”

Lindsey was a junior at Carlow University studying biology with a specific focus on perfusion.