It’s hard not to find Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s relationship fascinating. The lowkey couple has caught the eye of the entire world, despite being the opposite of open when it comes to their status. They’re hardly photographed together, barely speak of each other and seem to prefer small tokens of love over grand, royal gestures. All of the secrecy only makes them that much more interesting and up until now, they’ve pretty much stayed mum about their love.

Meghan Markle is finally opening up about her life as a picked-from-near-obscurity royal girlfriend. Markle spoke to Vanity Fair for their October issue and her first words about the details of their time together are just as cute as you’d hope they’d be. The title of the story practically gives it away: “Meghan Markle, Wild About Harry!”

“We’re two people who are really happy and in love,” Markle told the magazine.

The actress admitted that they prefer to keep things private because it makes their relationship “so special,” but hinted at future engagements by saying that “there will be a time” when they “present [themselves]” to the public.

“We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time.”

Markle revealed that their “love story” began in July 2016, not May as previous reports had stated. From the beginning, it wasn’t easy. Markle has been the subject of racist and sexist trolling by members of the public and the media, taunting so severe that Prince Harry expressed his disappointment for being unable to “protect” her.

Markle credits her family, friends and Prince Harry for her ability to handle the tough stuff.

“It has its challenges, and it comes in waves —some days it can feel more challenging than others… And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support.”

She also hinted at the people on the other side, including her estranged family members, being nothing more than naysayers.

“The people who are close to me anchor me in knowing who I am. The rest is noise… Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

It sounds as though it’s just the beginning for Harry and Meghan, who have both said they want families in the near future.

“This is for us,” Markle said. “It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

Sounds like this great love story will involve an amazing wedding sooner rather than later.