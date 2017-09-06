VIEW GALLERY

The Gulf Coast experienced vast amounts of flooding as a result of Hurricane Harvey’s landfall last week. The storm left 53 people dead and hundreds of millions of dollars in damage. With thousands of Texans displaced from their homes because of the epic storm, our country is coming together to raise funds for those in need.

On September 12 at 8:00 P.M. EST, Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief will air live from New York, Nashville and Los Angeles.

Viewers can watch the telethon on various networks including NBC, CBS, ABC, CMT and Fox and available on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The event will feature Hollywood stars like Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, Barbara Streisand, George Clooney, Blake Shelton, Reese Witherspoon, Dennis Quaid, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, Adam Sandler and Tori Kelly along with a final performance from George Strait live from his Harvey relief benefit concert in San Antonio, Texas.

Foxx was the first to bring attention to the telethon on Instagram, saying, “My heart goes out, my prayers go out. Sept. 12, we have a telethon that we’re doing. We’ll give you more details [when we have them], where we can raise as much money as we can for everybody down there.”

Funding from the telethon will be given to the United Way, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Feeding Texas and Direct Relief.

Many celebrities have already given generous donations, including Sandra Bullock, who gave $1 million to the American Red Cross and most recently, Jimmy Fallon who also donated $1 million to Harvey relief.