There’s bad timing and then there’s going into labor as soon as Hurricane Harvey hits Texas bad timing. Dru Wheeler, a pregnant mom from Beaumont, Texas survived floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey before giving birth to her son, who she named after the hurricane.

Dru went into labour as water began to seep into her house. Her husband Kallen called 911 but there were no ambulances available. The hospital sent a high clearance truck with paramedics to the house.

Kallen and their other son Jonas couldn’t fit on the truck so they tried to follow it with their SUV. Their engine got waterlogged and broke down. Broken down and no way to get to the hospital to see their newest family member, they found a stranger who was willing to drive them the rest of the way to the hospital.

Dru gave birth to Noah Harvey Wheeler right before Beaumont Baptist Hospital had to be evacuated because of the rising waters. Noah and the mom are doing well. They are both healthy, happy and most importantly dry.

At least Harvey is the kid’s middle name and not first. Being named after a natural disaster that will cost billions of dollars to repair is no joke. But his birth and survival is somewhat of a miracle during the mass flooding that was going on when he was born.