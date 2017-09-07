VIEW GALLERY

Whether you love her or hate her, there’s no denying that Kylie Jenner is making a killing with Kylie Cosmetics. Her products are constantly selling out, and her lip kits are in extremely high demand.

Jenner is putting that selling power to very good use. She recently announced that she is giving a $500,000 donation to Teen Cancer America using the proceeds from her sold-out line of products. Jenner’s good friend Harry Hudson, a cancer survivor, introduced her to the organization a few months ago. Teen Cancer America helps both teens and young adults express their emotions and hardships as they go through the journey of cancer.

Jenner thanked her fans and supporters for their charitable purchases of her limited-edition birthday collection.

The collection is available now on the Kylie Cosmetics website.

It’s nice to see that Kylie is willing to do something charitable with her millions.

She also recently featured a visit to Peru with the charity Smile Train on her show Life of Kylie, so it seems as though Kylie is making these types of things a part of her livelihood.

Say what you want about Kylie Jenner, but you can’t deny her good works. Keep it up, Kylie!