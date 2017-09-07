High school and college are vastly different. There are the obvious differences like living in a dorm, the party scene and not waking up super early for class. But new college freshmen are realizing that there are way more differences

Freshmen are noticing that college isn’t everything their high school warned them about. Mostly that professors aren’t as strict as their high school teachers made them out to be. You can totally miss class without a sick note, get extra credit and be friends with your professor.

College professors are way chiller than high school teachers.

High school teachers: "they won't have PowerPoints for you in college!!" *every professor uses a PowerPoint presentation in every class* — CONNOR CLAY✺ (@Connor_Clay) September 7, 2017

High school teachers: I'm MRS. HARDASS and you will take me SERIOUSLY College profs: what up I'm Josh and class is cancelled cuz I'm tired — ¿ (@uzbeccastaaaan) September 5, 2017

high school teacher: you can't know anything about my life

college prof: i have a drinking problem — tj (@tjking1204) September 7, 2017

High school teacher: "please excuse my language but *damn* I'm so tired today" College Prof: "sorry that I'm not a FUCKING DICK" — rach (@rachjac_) September 7, 2017

High school teacher: "Your professors won't tolerate you being on your phones." College professor: "Hey guys tweet me!" — Emma ❄️🤶🏻☃️ (@emmanicolex27) September 7, 2017

High school teachers: you're gonna have to work really hard in college

College teacher: you wanna listen to rap music? — Bai Kaye • Ⓥ (@BaileyBkt) August 31, 2017

High school teacher: They wont offer any extra credit in college.

College professor: How many extra credit questions am I up to? — Ashley (@dryden40bball) September 7, 2017

High school teacher: “College is so hard”

College Professor: “I woke up late so quiz is cancelled everyone got a 100 congratulations” — Ry🎆 (@Ryan_5899) September 5, 2017

This one is too real. Professors don’t have time to read 30 eight page essays.

High school: your professors are ruthless and won't give any slack College professor : yeah I got shit to do so class is cut 30 min early — Kc (@KaseyHosler) September 7, 2017

Another big difference is that college professors have tenor and high school teachers do not. So professors can express their opinion without fearing being fired.

High school teacher: "I'm not allowed to give my full opinion on current events or I may get in trouble"

College teacher: "Fuck you Trump" — Jarrett (@BasedGodJarrett) August 24, 2017

High school teacher: "let's not get political"

College teacher: "ur hw is to read this essay 'Fuck Donald Trump' written + published by me" — edgar allan hoe (@alexandri_ugh) August 31, 2017

Remember how your teachers said that you HAD to know MLA formatting for college?

College is nothing like high school and nothing will prepare you properly for high education. You just have to jump in head first and swim your way to finish line. It may take you four year or five, but you’ll get there. So just keep hitting the snooze button and tweeting with your classes hashtag for participation points. Soak in the college life freshmen!