Tyler Brooks tweeted out a gift he bought for his girlfriend, Kai Hawkins. It wasn’t your average lame boyfriend gift. There were no chocolates, flowers or a stuffed bear.
He bought his girlfriend of four years a single aloe vera leaf. He tweeted a picture of the gift and it went viral.
Tyler told BuzzFeed News that he bought the aloe because he knew Kai is really into skin and hair care at the moment. She always wanted to grow her own aloe plant so he made it happen. “She was so excited that she dropped a tear,” he said.
The couple’s happy that the aloe leaf has gained so much attention. Kai especially happy about the viral tweet. Tyler said, “Her exact words were ‘aww she’s famous.'” Kai even named her plant Liz.
His viral tweet has also become a thread for how to grow and take care of aloe plants.
Guys are LEGITIMATELY taking gift giving notes from this tweet. They are learning so much.
Needless to say his gift had 100 percent approval from the internet.
If your man is giving you flowers tell him to step his game up.