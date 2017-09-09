If you have never considered crooner John Mayer and rap queen Nicki Minaj as a potential couple, congratulations: you are living within the realm of normal, bracing reality.

But this is 2017. Taylor Swift raps. The president of the United States blocked Chrissy Teigen on Twitter. The Teletubbies have babies. And notorious bad-boy John Mayer and “Miley, what’s good” innovator Nicki Minaj are exchanging flirty messages on Twitter.

“I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not,” Mayer tweeted yesterday (September 8), without tagging the rapper. It amassed over 70,000 likes, because #relatablecontent.

Minaj was ready for the tweet.

“Would my body be your wonderland?” she replied instantly, shocking the singer into silence.

“Please hold, losing my shit,” he tweeted back. “This isn’t my reply yet.”

“Asking for a friend,” she answered with a laughing emoji.

Fans are now waiting for a collab between the unlikely duo (“Your Anaconda is Wonderland”?), or a response from Mayer — though they may have taken it to DMs by now.