Rihanna launched her beauty line, Fenty Beauty last Friday and it shook the makeup industry. Her makeup line offered 40 different foundation shades, giving more shades for people of color than any makeup line before. Fenty Beauty also has cream concealers to match the foundation, contour sticks, powder, powder highlighters, blotting papers, lipgloss, a sponge and brushes. The line was stacked.

Fenty Beauty was released all over the world online and through Sephora. Now Fenty Fans and The Navy, Rihanna’s fan base, are coming for Kylie Jenner‘s makeup line Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie Cosmetics is one of the largest makeup brands. The brand has already raked in $420 million in sales in 18 months and is on track to become a billion dollar brand by 2020. But The Navy are convinced her days are numbered. Kylie Cosmetics teased a new highlighter on their Instagram Friday, the same day Fenty Beauty came out and fans flooded the comments saying Kylie Cosmetics is over.

Kylie fans are trying to fire back at The Navy and Fenty Beauty by saying Rihanna’s line hasn’t sold out yet. But see the difference between Fenty Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics is that Fenty Beauty was produced for a large scale audience. Rihanna doesn’t want to sell out. Fenty Beauty wasn’t designed to be exclusive but rather accessible. That’s why there are so many shades and sold in multiple countries.

Fenty Beauty is branding itself as a legitimate makeup line, which should never be running out of products if people are using them on a daily basis. What if you went to Sephora and the shelves were only stocked when there were restocks or new drops? That’s not realistic.

Bragging about being sold out and having an accessible product is essentially what this fight is about. And I think we all know which is more important.