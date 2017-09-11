Kenneka Jenkins Dead: Full Story, Must-See Video & Details

VIEW GALLERY

Chicago native Kenneka Jenkins was found dead in the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel in Rosemont walk-in freezer on Sunday. She was reported missing before being found early Sunday morning. The police told Kenneka’s mother, Tereasa Martin that her daughter was drunk and let herself into the freezer, which she died in. But Thereasa and many citizen’s don’t believe that to be true.

The 19-year-old left for the hotel late Friday night with her friends to attend a party at the Crowne Plaza . Gary Mack, a spokesman for the village of Rosemont, told the Chicago Tribune that Kenneka last talked to her sister around 1:30 AM that Saturday.

Witnesses told the police they saw Jenkins at the party on the ninth floor of the hotel. It wasn’t until 4 AM that her friends called her mom to say that they lost track of Kenneka in the hotel and couldn’t find her. Kenneka left her keys and cellphone, which her friends had.

Thereasa headed to the hotel around 5 AM to find her daughter. Hotel employees stopped her and said they couldn’t search through security footage until there was a missing persons report. The Rosemont Police told Thereasa that she had to wait a few hours before filing a missing person’s report.

At 1:15 PM Saturday the authorities notified the hotel of the missing teen. This kicked off an 11 hour search for Kenneka. Thereasa said that around 3 PM or 4 PM that Saturday the police viewed hotel footage and didn’t see Kenneka. The search continued until her mom begged an officer to review the footage again. They spotted Kenneka.

Around 10 PM the police saw Kenneka in hotel footage staggering drunk near the hotel front desk. The time stamp was 3:20 AM Saturday. It wasn’t until 1 AM Sunday that police found Kenneka in the freezer and pronounced her dead.

The freezer was in an area of construction in the hotel and it’s not known if it was blocked off. According to Gary, “This is not an area where anyone would typically be who was a guest in the hotel.”

Thereasa than began asking her friends questions about the night and said their stories kept changing and not matching up. She is also having a hard time believing the police’s account that Kenneka let herself into the freezer, especially if she was extremely inebriated. “Those were double steel doors, she didn’t just pop them open,” she said.

She is also criticizing the police for not taking her worry seriously. “if they had taken me seriously and checked right away, they could have found my daughter much sooner and she might have been alive,” she said.

Kenneka’s death has shocked MANY people and they are taking to Twitter to criticize the police and her friends. There was a Facebook Live video of the party and Kenneka isn’t in it but at the end you can hear a girl’s voice saying “help me,” people are thinking it’s Kenneka’s.

Theresa is hoping that the autopsy report will shed light on what happened to her daughter.

But Twitter thinks they know who did it, or at least helped with her death. Her friends better get their story straight because Twitter is coming for them.

There is not time or date for when her autopsy report will be released.