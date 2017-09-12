Twitter use Ayana posted an epic thread about how she found out her boyfriend was cheating on her. This is a wild ride with great usage of GIF’s. Ayana starts her thread with a high drama tweet. “When a girl wants to show you a picture of her fine n***a in her phone and she starts pullin up YOUR mans IG page.” The story takes many wild twists and turns, so strap in for the #SameBae thread.

When a girl wants to show you a picture of her fine nigga in her phone and she starts pullin up YOUR mans IG page 🙃 pic.twitter.com/kR5HQz7AKi — Bodak Pink💕 (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

The girl wasn’t a total random, it’s someone who she works with and was her work BFF. She just started waitressing at this restaurant a few weeks ago so her boyfriend hasn’t met any of her coworkers yet. But she instantly clicked with this one coworker.

We act alike, have the same taste in men. (I know this because when they come in the door we both be lookin at each other like) pic.twitter.com/RYNyWwzr9D — Bodak Pink💕 (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

Last week the BFF coworker was showing her new man to everyone. But Ayana was so busy waitresses she wasn’t one of the lucky one’s to take a look at the friend’s new boo. This week a cute man walked in and that reminded work BFF that she hasn’t shown Ayana her new man so she goes and pulls up his Instagram.

The FIRST name in her search bar was my boyfriend's Instagram page … pic.twitter.com/o6NjO5pTrI — Bodak Pink💕 (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

In my head im literally praying she doesn't click on his page …….. But she does pic.twitter.com/zgVM9MnxIE — Bodak Pink💕 (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

Ayana stays cool and doesn’t say anything because she wants all the details.

Anyway she like "yeahhh I know him, how you know him?" I'm like no how YOU know him ???? (Laughing and being all fake smiling n shit) pic.twitter.com/WBSe0nfZHI — Bodak Pink💕 (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

She white lies and says she went to middle school and high school together. She keeps asking her coworker questions about how they met and what their relationship status was.

So I'm like " so that's just your boo or your boyfriend" I'm still smiling acting so interested pic.twitter.com/U3mz6bvKSr — Bodak Pink💕 (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

The coworker responds, “Girl that’s just my boo but we talk everyday we might as well be together.” Ayana still keeps her cool. I don’t know how but she does it. She calls an Uber and asks her coworker where she lives, turns out in the same town so they split the ride.

So I ask her what is she doing tonight ?

"She was like nothing"

I was like girl come to my house and have a drink !!

She was like okay cool — Bodak Pink💕 (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

The gag is my boyfriend lives with me 🙃 — Bodak Pink💕 (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

In the uber the coworker is telling Ayana how her and her boo have had such a good year together. Meanwhile Ayana and him have been together for three years. That’s a third of the relationship he was cheating on her. She somehow manages to NOT SAY ANYTHING STILL. They pull up to Ayana’s apartment complex and turns out the coworker lives six houses down.

She's like "yessss girl this is my neighborhood omfg I'm about to be over your house everyday"

In my head I'm like pic.twitter.com/eJW2iw6Eo0 — Bodak Pink💕 (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

But now Ayana knows that she has never been over her house. Meaning that her boyfriend has been walking his ass down the street to cheat on her. She is playing her coworker so hard, she asks her where her man lives.

So I go "does your man live on this side too? I live with mine maybe we can double date" she's like no he lives an hour away I'm like 🙄 pic.twitter.com/3z0oIsT2Pk — Bodak Pink💕 (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

They walk up to Ayana’s house and her boyfriend is home! He usually works late so she wasn’t expecting this, but is excited to ambush and expose him.

I walk in fast af . pic.twitter.com/X1rxsAVayv — Bodak Pink💕 (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

This nigga in the bathroom. 🤦🏽‍♀️. So I'm like cool. She sits down& I start pouring us glasses of wine. She's like "your house is so pretty" — Bodak Pink💕 (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

I'm all smiling like thanks boo pic.twitter.com/UVRggyoUjf — Bodak Pink💕 (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

Seriously the anticipation of drama is killing me. But oh it’s glorious. Ayana played her cards rights.

This nigga comes out the bathroom and comes in the kitchen and sees her … THEIR FUCKING FACES WERE PRICELESS DO YOU HEAR ME!!! — Bodak Pink💕 (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

His dumb ass gone say "what's up how are you" … she sick af in the face looking at him like pic.twitter.com/0FfwWteKRQ — Bodak Pink💕 (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

She then looks at me and goes "Really Ayana? Why didn't you just tell me ?? This is embarrassing I wouldn't have done you like this" — Bodak Pink💕 (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

Ayana tells her coworker to leave and she legit gets up and leaves with her wine glass. I would be booking it out of there too. She kicked her ex to the curb and told him to pack his shit up. Her coworker didn’t show up to the shift they shared the next day. But Ayana cleaned up her mess with her coworker and truly came out on top.

Me and her have talked yall. We are good. She saw the thread …I APOLOGIZED TO HER. — Bodak Pink💕 (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 11, 2017

My ex still ain't shit tho 🖕🏽. No we are not together. I am visiting family while he's at the crib getting his things . He gotta go. TADAY — Bodak Pink💕 (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 11, 2017

I'm not mad at her . That's why I wasn't rude. I just had to show her the light . She'll thank me later. We can still be friends she's sweet — Bodak Pink💕 (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

Ayana could have easily told her coworker and share the exposing, but instead she exposed two people for the price of one. And she didn’t blame her coworker for cheating because she got played too. This is the Twitter thread is truly unbelievable.