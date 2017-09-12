Kathleen Lights Net Worth 2018: How Much Is Kathleen Worth Right Now?

VIEW GALLERY

Kathleen Lights has soared to the top of the beauty blogger world. Her YouTube channel has over three million subscribers. Her channel alone get’s about 400,000 to 420,000 views a day. Typically YouTuber’s get paid between two dollars and five dollars per 100 monetized views. This is all based on ad revenue. All you need to know if Kathleen is raking in some major green thanks to her channel. That’s also no including her paid posts and videos. Kathleen has been super busy since launching her channel, but how much is she worth?

Kathleen Lights Net Worth as of 2018: $330,000

Read on to see how she got to where she is now.

2013-2014

Kathleen only had her channel for a year before she locked down her first of five collaborations with ColourPop. Her first collaboration was a Lippie Stix and Pencil. Now Kathleen has 26 products she created with Colourpop. Her collection ranges from eyeshadows, lipsticks, lip liners, lipgloss and eye liner. They’re all pinky golden hues just like Kathleen wears.

2014-2016

In the span of two years Kathleen has managed to grow her channel to over two million subscribers. Her huge YouTube success landed her a makeup deal with Makeup Geek. Her and Makeup Geek created a trio highlighter palette. The warm sparkly palette is $39 and based on the reviews totally worth it.

2016-2017

Kathleen has been making headlines but not for the right reason. She has recently been in hot water for using the N word in Jaclyn Hill’s snapchat. She has since apologized for her actions, but is still facing major backlash. She isn’t the first YouTuber to be exposed as a racist. I’m looking at you Jeffree Star. Before the controversy her new nail polish collection with KL Polish came out. She’s still getting that money.

2018

Kathleen Lights tweeted that her grandma used to spell her name ‘KARLINY’ and also used to call her by that name.