Strict school dress codes are honestly just put in place to police female bodies. It’s super sexist and unnecessary unless someone is showing up to school naked, but that’s just my humble opinion.

Dress codes do a great job of subtly shaming women for their bodies, but this one teacher decided that it was her job to make sure Kelsey Paige Anderson, a student at Joplin High School, was shamed in front of the whole class.

Kelsey’s mom, Melissa Barber posted to her Facebook the whole story including a photo of Kelsey’s outfit. Her daughter was told by her child development teacher Mrs. Morris to go to the office. When Kelsey asked why Mrs. Morris told her, “Bustier women need to wear clothing that cover their cleavage.” She followed that up by telling Kelsey, “Plus size women need to dress accordingly.”

The kicker is that Kelsey was wearing jeans and a long sleeve shirt. Even there is no room for dress codes the typical outfits that girls in trouble are low cut and tight. This is the opposite.

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1550984511604349&set=a.408240959212049.82397.100000784457135&type=3&theater

After Kelsey was called busty and plus size in front of her classmates she went to the office. Her mom was called to have a meeting with her, a school consoler and a principal. Honestly bless Kelsey’s mom because she stuck up for her daughter and isn’t backing down. Melissa recounts that during the meeting the principal kept defending Mrs. Morris saying that they’ve never had a problem with her before.

That’s when Melissa jumped in to defend her daughter, “I began explaining that my daughter was just sexualized by her teacher in front of the whole class,” she wrote. “She was embarrassed and horrified.” Melissa shared this photo to show how the school picks and chooses who they dress code. Typically schools don’t let girls wear crop tops because stomachs can hinder male learning.

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1550879004948233&set=a.408240959212049.82397.100000784457135&type=3&theater

Melissa is truly setting a perfect example how parents should act when their kids are in these situations. Kelsey then asked to be removed from Mrs. Morris’s class and was denied while the principal kept defending the teacher. So Melissa cut the conversation short, grabbed Kelsey’s hand and left the school. “i refuse to put my daughter in a situation where her self esteem is completely destroyed,” she posted on Facebook.

Melissa ended her post with a strong point, ” This whole time she was missing out on an education while we were all sitting in a room discussing her boobs. How often does this happen to your sons? Seems like another way to keep girls uneducated.” Drag them Melissa!

It’s true, male students rarely if not EVER get called out for dress code violations. At most maybe they get told to take their hat off. She even posted a video of another student complaining about an sexual shirt a male student was wearing but didn’t get in trouble for.

https://www.facebook.com/melissa.barber.3154/videos/1550871871615613/

After Melissa’s post went viral the school called her and had her met with a different principal. They apologized and told her, “The teacher was being unreasonable and obviously made a mistake.” Their apology is nice, but Melissa is pressing charges against the school.

https://www.facebook.com/melissa.barber.3154/posts/1553726944663439

Girls are at school to learn, not to be sexualized. Don’t forget it!