Anna Orso is the inspiration we all need for 2017. She is truly doing the most and sacrificed running in this year’s Philadelphia 10K to eat a 10k worth of tacos.

Anna explained in the Billy Penn that she has already ran in two previous Philly 10k’s. She missed the deadline for bib transfers. That’s when someone who signed up for the race, but last minute was going to bail gives their marathon number bib to you. Instead of feeling sorry for missing out on the 10K she made her own, which involved tacos and no running. My type of 10K.

She simply mapped out this year’s 10K route and saw that there were a ton of taco restaurants along the path. Her genius foodie marathon was born. Anna vowed to herself that she was going to “walk the entire 6.2 miles and stop to eat a taco at every single Mexican spot I came across along the way.”

What ensured was a five hour journey through South Philly to 13 taco restaurants. What a glorious way to spend a Wednesday. Anna provided a detailed journal of her expedition and a map of her route and where the taco joints are located.

She gave food reviews of each taco, how many were consumed and how far she had walked. At about 6.5 tacos she started to feel a little full. Anna ended up eating a total of 14 tacos and one margarita for good measure.

Truly a modern day hero and inventor, the inventor of the 10K Taco Walk.