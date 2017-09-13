Everyone is coming out to help clean up after the devastation of Hurricane Irma. Even Sister Margaret Ann, Archbishop of Coleman F. Carroll High School stepped in to help. The Nun was seen clearing trees from the street with a chainsaw.
One of our off duty officers was happy to find Sister Margaret Ann of @acchs_bulldogs pitching in by cutting trees to clear the neighborhood roadways. As we recover from #HurricaneIrma, these acts of kindness remind us all that we are #OneCommunity in #MiamiDadeCounty! 🙏 Thank you Sister and all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this! swipe ⬅️⬅️for more pics! @catholicmiami
The Miami-Dade County Police Department shared a photos and video of the nun tearing a tree up. She is standing over the tree, chainsaw in hand in all of her holy glory. The Nun was out there doing this all by herself on her own accord. One of Miami-Dade’s off duty officer’s saw Sister Margaret and snapped some photos and a video to show the world her act of kindness.
The police department shared the moment with the caption, “As we recover from #HurricaneIrma, these acts of kindness remind us all that we are #OneCommunity in #MiamiDadeCounty! Thank you Sister and all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this! #MiamiDadeStrong.”
The chainsaw Nun has gone viral in maybe the most holy meme of the year. People are loving Sister Margaret and her kindness. But they also love that she is a total badass. It’s not every day or every lifetime you get to see a Nun and a chainsaw together.
I have a feeling some Halloween costumes are going to be inspired from Sister Margaret.