VIEW GALLERY

Everyone is coming out to help clean up after the devastation of Hurricane Irma. Even Sister Margaret Ann, Archbishop of Coleman F. Carroll High School stepped in to help. The Nun was seen clearing trees from the street with a chainsaw.

The Miami-Dade County Police Department shared a photos and video of the nun tearing a tree up. She is standing over the tree, chainsaw in hand in all of her holy glory. The Nun was out there doing this all by herself on her own accord. One of Miami-Dade’s off duty officer’s saw Sister Margaret and snapped some photos and a video to show the world her act of kindness.

The police department shared the moment with the caption, “As we recover from #HurricaneIrma, these acts of kindness remind us all that we are #OneCommunity in #MiamiDadeCounty! Thank you Sister and all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this! #MiamiDadeStrong.”

One of our off duty officers was happy to find Sister Margaret Ann of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School pitching… Posted by Miami-Dade Police Department on Tuesday, September 12, 2017

The chainsaw Nun has gone viral in maybe the most holy meme of the year. People are loving Sister Margaret and her kindness. But they also love that she is a total badass. It’s not every day or every lifetime you get to see a Nun and a chainsaw together.

A nun with a chainsaw.

Welcome to my sixth grade nightmare. https://t.co/d0395JexBX — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 13, 2017

This is awesome. A nun, in full habit, takes a chainsaw to the debris left by #Irma. pic.twitter.com/iHLIEZK7d3 — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) September 12, 2017

I am here for chainsaw-wielding nuns. https://t.co/1AWQBoYZOZ — Taylor Maple (@taymaple) September 12, 2017

A nun. With a chainsaw. Because Miami. https://t.co/K0aoxCV6T0 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 12, 2017

I have a feeling some Halloween costumes are going to be inspired from Sister Margaret.