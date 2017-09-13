VIEW GALLERY

North America has endured two brutal hurricane’s back-to-back. First there was Hurricane Harvey that flooded Houston, Texas and wrecked havoc for miles. Hurricane Irma quickly followed and caused serious damage to the Caribbean Islands and southern Florida.

The before and after photos of the affected areas have been heartbreaking and surreal. Millions of dollars have been raised for the victims of the hurricanes. Countless people have lost their lives, homes and belongings. So when Kali Harlow posted a makeup look inspired be a satellite photo of Hurricane Irma people were not happy. They deemed this as being completely insensitive to the people affected by the hurricane.

https://twitter.com/KalElizabeth29/status/906592667198480385

Her tweet read, “Remember in the eye of the storm, God remains in control,” with two photos. One of her beat face and Hurricane Irma inspired makeup and the other of the photo of Hurricane Irma that this look was based on.

Twitter users were quick to jump in Kali’s mentions.

https://twitter.com/leiajohno/status/906617784284491776

god hasn't been in control in a long ass minute, wyd doing makeup looks about a hurricane thats destroying homes im confused — logan❓ (@suaveestan) September 10, 2017

its a good look just really bad timing. like, people are dying and scared. — dig in there, mr spock (@smallpotatofry) September 9, 2017

delete this.. very insensitive for people who could lose their homes.. and who in the hell would find comfort in a makeup look? 🙄 — luciana 🍒 (@lucianaavee) September 10, 2017

In the responses to this tweet are MANY discussions about God’s role in this hurricane. It’s a wild thread to read. I think this response, opinions and beliefs aside, sums up why this tweet was inappropriate.

Using something destructive as a hurricane for an eye look for some RTs? Idk bout this pic.twitter.com/kS5PFO79Of — KD Tha General 🇳🇬 (@bayareasgoddess) September 10, 2017

Kali has responded to the quick and fierce negative reaction to her tweet. She still seems to not get it. She apologizes for her look but also doesn’t understand how it is insensitive to the people affected by the hurricane. You can tell by the way she addresses her apology.

https://twitter.com/KalElizabeth29/status/906706866322984960

https://twitter.com/KalElizabeth29/status/906706989329391616

https://twitter.com/KalElizabeth29/status/906707114915180544

https://twitter.com/KalElizabeth29/status/906707334105370624

https://twitter.com/KalElizabeth29/status/906707628235022336

She then continues her apology by saying that she knows people who are throwing hurricane parties and making memes of the storm, but she is the only one getting criticized for her actions and it isn’t fair.

Listen, Kali sweetie, just because other people are being insensitive doesn’t mean you have to be too. It also doesn’t excuse you of your actions.