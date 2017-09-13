VIEW GALLERY

It only took Munroe Bergdof two weeks to land another lucrative beauty deal after L’Oréal fired her. The transgender model and DJ was fired for posting about how she was against white supremacy. After L’Oréal saw her post they fired the model because of differing values. Everyone thought the makeup brand was finally make steps for inclusivity and diversity by hiring their first trans model, but it was all for show.

Munroe landed on her feet though with a newly signed deal with Illamasqua. In an email to Mic an Illamasqua spokesperson said, “Munroe embodied diversity and individuality; she is not scared to be truly herself.”

The brand actually embraces her vocal stance against President Trump and white supremacy. The brand itself has been known to be vocally against these issues as well. “[Munroe] speaks out about the issues that affect not just her but the rest of our generation, seeking to improve the society we live in,” the email read. “That is what makes her a true Illamasqua Ambassador.”

The model and DJ announced her new status as an Illamasqua Ambassador through Instagram. She posted a behind the scenes photo of her getting her face beat for their new campaign.

It’s so rewarding to see a person who is getting rewarded for sticking up for what they believe in and what’s right. I think Munroe and Illamasqua are going to have a long and happy partnership.