Jackie Aina is undeniably one YouTube’s realest makeup gurus. From her engaging tutorials to her hilarious videos, Aina has taken the beauty community by storm. The 30-year-old Army veteran has accumulated nearly 1.6 million YouTube subscribers since starting her channel in 2009. In the eight years since she began making videos, Aina’s collaborated with top brands like Sigma and e.l.f. The magic doesn’t stop there though, the Nigerian guru also has an upcoming Too Faced collab in the works.

So, how did this champion of beauty industry diversity end up where she is now? Let’s take a look at her career timeline.

Jackie Aina’s estimated net worth as of 2018: $300,000

Beginnings – 2009

Born on August 4, 1987, Jacquelyn Lonje Olayiwola Oyeshola Bolayemi Aina grew up in a strict Nigerian household. From the age of ten, Aina knew she had a passion for beauty and fashion and wanted to be a cosmetologist. Aina became a licensed cosmetologist after graduating from the Vidal Sassoon Academy in 2013. Before that, Aina worked for both M.A.C and Bobbi Brown. In 2009, the makeup enthusiast started her YouTube channel which was formerly named MakeupGameOnPoint and LilPumpkinPie05.

2010 – 2014

After creating her channel, Aina spent the beginning of her days on YouTube creating plenty of eye look tutorials as well as vlogs and styling videos. In August of 2012, she posted an “Aaliyah More Than a Woman Makeup Tutorial.” The video remains one of the most popular of her earlier videos, with almost 100,000 views.

Two years later, Aina uploaded “7 Reasons Why Your Makeup Sucks.” The video became her most popular to date and currently has over 487,000 views.

Her next successful upload would come the same year. Aina uploaded her video “Best Foundations for Women of Color” which has an explosive nearly 827,000 views. The video goes along with much of Aina’s content. She is focused on helping women of color find their place in the industry.

2015 – Present

In 2015, Aina uploaded her most popular video ever, “Makeup Trends We’re Ditching in 2015.” The video has 4.8 million views on YouTube and propelled her to top dog status in the mainstream makeup guru community.

Since then, Aina has been a force in the beauty guru community and continues to be a powerful brand influencer.

So, let’s do a bit of math.

Aina’s beauty channel has almost 1.6 million subscribers with over 90 million views. In a day, the average video gets 110,000 clicks, which brings her around $200/day (or $73,000/year) just from YouTube ads.

That doesn’t include much of her sponsored content, brand collaborations and other business ventures.

Plus, with a Too Faced collaboration on the way, the possibilities seem endless for Aina. Even a little drama with Kim Kardashian couldn’t bring this guru down. Go, Jackie!

2018

Jackie Aina used her social media platform to roast who ‘don’t see color’ with a brilliant makeup video.