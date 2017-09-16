If a picture is worth a thousand words, a snapshot of Beyoncé and Rihanna posing at the Diamond Ball, smiling wide, skin glowing, bearing the hopes and desperations of the world on their exquisite shoulders, must be worth several billion.

Last night, Rihanna hosted her Diamond Ball gala to support her Clara Lionel Foundation and to raise money for education, health, and emergency response programs, Teen Vogue reports. Queen B showed up in a rare post-twins public appearance, looking luminous, and took the time to pose with Rih for a casual-yet-iconic picture.

A slew of celebrities attended and performed at the gala, but none of them struck a chord with Twitter like this now-viral photo, which has both the Beyhive and the Navy so far past chill that they seem to have forgotten any semblance of what the word once meant to them.

Fans are praying for a collaboration, and turning to gifs to express their many overwhelming emotions at the duo.

2 BEAUTIFUL POWERFUL BLACK WOMEN! WE LOVE LEGENDS 😍 — 🇹🇹 (@rastaafarih) September 15, 2017