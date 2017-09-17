Emmys Red Carpet 2017: Photos, Celebs & Must-See Fashion

The 2017 Emmy Awards are finally here!
The red carpet has been rolled out for prime-time small-screen royalty, and stars arrived flanked by their #glamsquads and publicists, not a hair (of Jane Fonda’s ponytail) out of place.
The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be held following the red carpet pre-show at The Microsoft Theater in Downtown LA, hosted by late-night funnyman Stephen Colbert. With Saturday Night Live and Westwood each tied for 22 noms, followed by Bette and Joan and Stranger Things’ 18 nominations it’s sure to be a night of big wins (or losses!) for these fan-favorite TV shows.
Celebs like Billy Eichner of Difficult People fame and Kumail Nanjiani from HBO’s comedy hit Silicon Valley kicked off live pre-show coverage with self-depreciating knocks at their chances of winning big tonight.
Elisabeth Moss who skyrocketed to fame with the Hulu-original drama The Handmaid’s Tale and Oprah took to Instagram to show the all day “face-beating” that goes into an Emmys-ready look.
Solid colors dominated red-carpet looks over last year’s animal prints, and metallics made a comeback led by Laverne Cox’s slayage.
