A new study ranked the happiest states in America, and the results may surprise you.

Personal finance website WalletHub worked with a team of analysts to conduct the study, analyzing all 50 states on three main categories: emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community & environment.

From there, the authors broke those categories into 28 different metrics. Emotional and physical well-being, for example, encompasses depression rates, physical health, sleep, participation in sports, and more. Work environment is focused on job security, income, work hours, and stress. The last category analyzes volunteer participation, weather, divorce rates, and more community factors to draw conclusions about happiness rates in different parts of the country.

The state to take the #1 title is Minnesota. Minnesota gets enough sleep, volunteers, and has a low divorce rate. Moreover, its overall ratings across all 28 metrics gave it the lead.

In second and third place are Utah and Hawaii; Utah has high sports participation, fewest work hours, highest volunteer rate, and lowest divorce rate while Hawaii has the lowest rate of adult depression. California and Nebraska follow to close out the top five.

As for the least happy states, this study ranks West Virginia dead last, with Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, and Arkansas in the bottom five.

It is important to note that studies like these are not always conclusive or without fault, so make sure you conduct a little research of your own before buying a plane ticket and fleeing Oklahoma.

See how your state fares here.