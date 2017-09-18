Wildfires have been running rampant on the west coast of North America. Most famously there was a fire in Burbank that burned over 5,000 acres right outside of downtown Los Angeles. But there have been an increase in wildfires all over that side of the continent.

Thousands of people had to flee Williams Lake in British Columbia because wildfires were burning rampant in the area. Unfortunately, for Amy Lynn Emery evacuating her home was more hectic than most because she about eight months pregnant.

She told BuzzFeed Canada, “Any birth plan I had went out the door, it was pretty rough.” After giving birth to her son Carver a month later she found out she wasn’t the only pregnant women who had to evacuate Williams Lake because of the fires.

Amy created a Facebook group of the 30 other people who were pregnant during the fire and they all decided to do a photoshoot of the kids together dubbing them the ‘Fire Babies.’ Amy and local photographer, Laureen Carruthers organized the entire shoot. She wanted to remember how wild it was being pregnant and evacuating at the same time.

Laureen said the photoshoot was important during the communities struggle to get back on it’s feet again. “I think when you really think about it, in a time of a whole lot of loss, it was the start of something new and happy.”

Now these babies have a deeper bond then just all being super adorable.