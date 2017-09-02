Congratulations, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian!

The US Open and Beyoncé both confirmed Friday (September 1) that the women’s singles champion had given birth, which are the exact two social media accounts one should require to announce their entry into the world.

What’s more, Williams gave birth to a baby girl — and while she chose not to know the gender during her pregnancy, she had an inkling her first baby would be female.

“Obviously, [Serena] won the Australian Open while pregnant and she remarked that she feels like it has to be a little girl,” Ohanian told Jimmy Kimmel last month. “Everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on.”

The US Open reports that the baby is six pounds, 13 ounces, was born around noon, and has perfect compatibility with Bey’s twins (okay, that part has not yet been confirmed.)

While sister Venus Williams could not attend the birth, she had a good reason; she was busy playing at the US Open, even inadvertently serving a ball into a ball boy’s groin.

We can’t wait to meet you, baby Williams. Queen B, a sore groin, and the entire tennis community welcome you.

I'll be out of commission for the next few days cuz we welcomed my love @serenawilliams 's lil baby into the world today. I cant stop cryin — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) September 2, 2017