In a new interview, tennis champion Serena Williams opens up about her relationship with money from her childhood to her present-day life, and one particular anecdote stands out for managing to be simultaneously highly relatable and, you know, not at all.

When the 35-year-old Grand Slam winner received her first million-dollar check, instead of blowing it or making travel plans, she put it in the bank immediately: “I remember I went through the drive-thru to deposit my check,” she recalled to “Kneading Dough,” a personal-finance video series, “and then they were like, ‘I think you need to come in for this,’ and so I ended up going inside … ‘Just put it in my account!'”

As an introvert, I sympathize: if I were to ever deposit a million dollar check *turns to gaze out the window wistfully* I’d likely go the route of the least in-person interaction as well.

Williams goes on to talk about how money has never motivated her to play tennis; it has always been about the game.

“I’ve actually never played for money,” she explains, “Just thought you would go out there and hold a trophy. Not once did I think about a check…I just played for the love of the sport.”

That said, as an athlete whose career prize money amounts to more than $84 million, as Business Insider reports, she has likely mastered the massive check-depositing process by now.

Listen to the full interview — and envision the cavalier manner in which you would handle your millions of dollars — here.