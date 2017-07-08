The only person who has the right to give recommendations to women about whether or how they should be breast-feeding their baby is their doctor. Amanda Seyfried, who gave birth to her first child two months ago, is grappling with mommy-shamers, shamers who exist for all mothers but whose comments are of course exacerbated when that person is famous.

The 31-year-old Dear John actress shut down people who comment on mothers’ breastfeeding decisions in a series of tweets Wednesday.

“Breastfeeding is awesome. Formula is awesome. Feeding your baby is awesome. Not awesome? Judgement,”she wrote.

She then went on to quote writer and activist Maureen Shaw’s words on the stigma attached to breastfeeding and our society’s inability to detach a natural part of life with an inherent sexualization of women’s bodies.

“‘Breasts are intended to feed babies. With all our progress on feminist issues, how can such a simple biological imperative remain so stigmatized? In a word: sex. We live in a culture comfortable with exploiting breasts to sell burgers, for goodness sake. How would you rather your body be portrayed?’ -Maureen Shaw.”

Mothers should never be shamed for the method in which they choose to feed their baby, whether that be formula or breastfeeding (both of which are looked down upon for different reasons.) Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen have also spoken out about this issue, whose Snapchat breastfeeding her daughter Luna sent online trolls into a frenzy. Whatever manner is being used to give a baby nutrients and keep it healthy is entirely the parents’ business.