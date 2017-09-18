VIEW GALLERY

Do you remember the hype around Chipotle’s queso when it first came to their test kitchen? The amount of Facebook videos I watched of the fast casual Mexican restaurants first liquid cheese is very embarrassing.

I had the pleasure and honor of trying the queso before it hit stores nationwide and it was good, but not my favorite queso. But now Chipotle has dropped their melty cheese dip into all of their stores and people are not happy with the product.

Queso was the number one requested menu addition customer’s had so I get why they are disappointed. You want the queso to be so good you consider drinking it with a straw. The Chipotle’s queso doesn’t have that sort of je ne sais quoi. If anything it was just plain old bad.

It isn’t super creamy and congeals pretty easily. It also isn’t packed with flavor. Chipotle struggled to create a queso that sticks to their ingredient moral high ground of not having anything processed, fake or with GMOs. That’s not easy when you’re creating a cheese that is based on those three things.

The American people were really looking forward to Chipotle’s very own queso and they feel cheated. Their reactions are ruthless and rightfully so. Seriously the queso is that bad.

Disappointment of the year: Chipotle's queso dip — Owen Perry (@NickelPlateRoad) September 12, 2017

Chipotle's queso is actually a crime against cheese pic.twitter.com/TTnYmS3dPg — MLS CUP CHAMPION AMANDA (@fabbrilous) September 15, 2017

PSA – Chipotle's new queso tastes like a mixture of pimento cheese and cardboard. Don't debate me. — Maxine Shaw (@_Killadelphia) September 18, 2017

The best way to eat chipotle queso.. pic.twitter.com/Jdv9YHFS7G — Nate McGovney (@domiNATE43) September 17, 2017

Idk what's more disappointing my life or chipotle's queso — Tony (@tony_eber) September 17, 2017

Chipotle's new queso has the weirdest texture… it also doesn't taste like queso — mrs thedrunkpenguin (@flinds) September 18, 2017

The queso at Chipotle is hot garbage. Eat only if you enjoy diarrhea. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) September 15, 2017

BREAKING: Chipotle queso is very uneventful — Wes Bergmann (@WestonBergmann) September 14, 2017

Okay chipotle queso SUCKS. I paid $5 for the worst "queso" I've ever eaten. The police are on their way, Chipotle. — ✰ Alexa Rose ✰ (@UH_LEX_UH_) September 12, 2017

The Chipotle queso truly is one of the biggest disappointments of 2017. It needs to be creamy, smoother and more flavorful. We need Chipotle queso 2.0 stat! Qdoba and Moe’s are still the kings of queso for now.