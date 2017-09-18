Last week Selena Gomez revealed to the world that she had a kidney transplant earlier this year The Instagram she posted was touching insight to what she’s been going through these last few months.
The singer needed a transplant because of her battle with Lupus. She ended her Instagram post by encouraging her fans to learn more about the disease. She didn’t suggest that her fans donate to the Lupus research.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
But since she shared her moving story the Lupus Research Alliance has seen the donations come pouring in. The organization has received an upwards of $500,000 of donations since her Instagram was first posted.
In her post she wrote, “Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made.” Selena also talked about her friend Francia Raísa who donated her kidney to her.
I went through heartbreak this year and you left the studio and drove out of your way to come see me and comfort me. I received good news last month and you facetimed me minutes before you went up on stage just to congratulate me. There are so many moments we have and things you do that I cherish and don't take for granted. Wether its crying, laughing, or simply sitting on my kitchen floor throwing our hands up in the air confused at life, I'm thankful you're always there. I am obsessed with every memory we've built in the last 8 years and the ones we have yet to create. I am so grateful that God put you in my life when he did. If you think about the time that we met and where we were in our lives when we first hung out, his timing was perfect. It's been so inspiring watching you grow and to grow with you. I learn so much from you and I'm so so so proud of you. Happy Birthday Hermana. Love you so so so much @selenagomez
In both Selena’s and Francia’s post about the kidney transplant they hinted that this is just the beginning of them sharing their journey. Selena wrote, “I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you.
Francia’s post of the transplant had well over a million likes, when typically her posts garner anywhere from 10,000 to 40,000. Meanwhile Selena’s post has almost 10 million likes. But all those likes have added up to real life cash.