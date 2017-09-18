VIEW GALLERY

Last week Selena Gomez revealed to the world that she had a kidney transplant earlier this year The Instagram she posted was touching insight to what she’s been going through these last few months.

The singer needed a transplant because of her battle with Lupus. She ended her Instagram post by encouraging her fans to learn more about the disease. She didn’t suggest that her fans donate to the Lupus research.

But since she shared her moving story the Lupus Research Alliance has seen the donations come pouring in. The organization has received an upwards of $500,000 of donations since her Instagram was first posted.

In her post she wrote, “Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made.” Selena also talked about her friend Francia Raísa who donated her kidney to her.

In both Selena’s and Francia’s post about the kidney transplant they hinted that this is just the beginning of them sharing their journey. Selena wrote, “I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you.

Francia’s post of the transplant had well over a million likes, when typically her posts garner anywhere from 10,000 to 40,000. Meanwhile Selena’s post has almost 10 million likes. But all those likes have added up to real life cash.