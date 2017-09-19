VIEW GALLERY

Two naval nurses have been removed from duty and are facing serious repercussions. There are photos of the two nurses that show them messing with new born babies that they are supposed to be taking care of.

Snapchats were sent around of one of the nursesholding a newborn baby by the arms and making it dance to rap music. The other Snapchat showed the second nurse flipping off a newborn with the caption, “How I currently feel about these mini Satans.”

The people that were sent the Snapchats took screenshots of the photos and videos and uploaded them to Facebook. They were worried about the babies safety and rightfully so. Flipping off a newborn baby is more Satanic than whatever the sleeping newborn was doing.

Quickly the uploaded spread and were seen by the hospital authorities at the Naval Hospital Jacksonville. The hospital uploaded a statement to Facebook stating ” We are aware of the video / photo posted online. It’s outrageous, unacceptable, incredibly unprofessional, and cannot be tolerated.”

The statment goes on confirming that the hospital has identified the two nurses from the Snapchats and removed them from their positions. The matter will be handled through the hospital’s and military’s legal services. The names of the nurses have yet to be released.

The viral photos have garnered a huge response from Navy families and from families in general. The photos are being labeled as disgusting and sick. Some people are even saying they should have their nursing license taken away.