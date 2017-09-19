VIEW GALLERY

This may be the most heart warming video you see all day. May be even all week. Seth Laurie who is a three-year-old cancer survivor totally nailed his very own rendition of Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk.” This is clearly one of Seth’s favorite songs, he knows all the words and can barely contain his excitement while singing.

THIS IS WHY we Swim Across America, Inc. – San Francisco! Posted by Swim Across America, Inc. – San Francisco on Sunday, September 17, 2017

The video of Seth was taken at a Swim Across America event in San Francisco. SSA is an organization that has been around for about 30 years. The organization helps raise money for cancer research through swimming events. The cool thing about SAA that not many other large cancer donation organizations have is that 100% of their proceeds go to research and clinical testing.

SAA has raised over $65 million and is still looking to advance cancer research. You can donate to SAA here.