Taylor Swift is facing another legal battle right after her sexual assault lawsuit ended. TMZ reported that the newly branded songstress is being sued for stealing lyrics for her hit single “Shake It Off” from two other musicians.

Sean Hall and Nathan Butler are the ones claiming Taylor stole from them and are responsible for Taylor’s recent legal woes. The two wrote a song in 2001 called “Playas Gon’ Play” for the girl group 3LW which consisted of Adrienne Bailon and Kiely Williams. It was the girls side musical group during their Cheetah Girls era.

The song hit No. 81 on Billboards Hot 100 charts so you may remember it from way back when. The lyric from Sean and Nathan’s song is, “Playas, they gonna play and haters, they gonna hate.” TMZ even did the math and according to them that lyrics is about 20% of Taylor’s song.

Taylor’s lyric from “Shake It Off” goes, “Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play and the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.” There is definitley an uncanny resemblance between the two lyrics. But representatives of Taylors are saying that claim is “ridiculous” and is simply “nothing more than a money grab.”

Reportedly the two want lots of money from Taylor. Nathan and Sean are both well established hit makers. Nathan has worked with the Backstreet Boys, Christina Milian and Victoria Beckham. While Sean has collaborated with Justin Bieber, Pink and Maroon 5.

The two parties may settle out of court or go through the legal system. Until then I’m going to be bumping “Playas Gon’ Play” because I forgot how much of a bop that was.