VIEW GALLERY

Move over, Steph, there’s a new star in the Curry family.

Ayesha Curry is the newest face of the iconic CoverGirl brand. The 28-year-old star of Ayesha’s Home Kitchen, will join the ranks of countless other celebrity CoverGirls like Queen Latifah, Katy Perry, Zendaya, Sophia Vergara and most recently, Issa Rae.

This is the first ever beauty campaign for the bestselling author and mother of two. Curry is a natural beauty who brings a fresh face and great energy to the Covergirl family.

“My philosophy is all about seeking joy and creating balance in life,” Curry said in a press release. “I’ve shared a lot about how I do this with food, family and faith, and now – through my partnership with CoverGirl, I want to share how makeup helps create those moments of happiness, confidence and self-expression.”

She also celebrated on Instagram, writing in the caption about her her first ever Covergirl purchase and her excitement over sharing this moment with her daughters.

Along with announcing Curry as a new face of the brand, Covergirl unveiled its latest launch, which Curry will promote. The Peacock Flare Mascara, which hits shelves in November, delivers dramatic lashes and comes in aesthetically-pleasing new packaging.

Looks like the Currys are stars on and off the court. Congrats, Ayesha.