It’s rare that we see people criticizing Harry Styles, but no one is perfect and his time to get dragged is here. Last night Harry’s first solo tour started in San Francisco, California and the lucky people who got tickets were quick to share the singers new tour merchandise.

His merchandise is very aesthetically pleasing, like his album cover. The only color’s used are black, white and that glorious shade of pink he loves so much. His loyal fans tweeted out photos of his merchandise table and the price chart that goes with it so fans going on later tour dates can save accordingly.

But one thing fans noticed is that his tshirts are more expensive for larger sizes. According to the price chart tweeted out, shirts sizes extra small, small and medium are $40 while tshirts sizes large, extra large and double extra large are priced at $45 a piece. The larger sizes are five dollars more than the smaller sized shirts.

Fans are not happy with Harry’s merchandise pricing and claiming it’s hurtful and fat shaming. Other fans are saying it’s only more expensive because they use more materials to create the bigger shirts.

ummm who’s idea was it to charge an extra $5 for a bigger t-shirt bc they need to be fired and choked — ʲᵒˡˡʸ ᵇʳᵉ (@chooseIovehes) September 19, 2017

BIGGER SIZESS COST MORE OMG IDK IF I Should cry or laugh — sigh (@overthinkanddie) September 19, 2017

man that's so fucked up that the larger sizes cost more… i get that more material costs more, but still it doesn't seem right idk…. — viy (@STVRKlLLER) September 20, 2017

i have never seen bigger sizes costing more money anywhere else, this is not an excuse and ridiculous — marlene ◟̽◞̽ (@lovejaderight) September 20, 2017

i love that me being a fatass costs me an extra $5 :)))) — mikayla (@liketobekay) September 20, 2017

@Harry_Styles ilysm but charging more for larger t shirt sizes is insulting. get on whoever was in charge of that for us bigger gals, can u? — j (@juliannabrieske) September 20, 2017

The shirts are already overpriced and the small price it takes to create a larger sized shirt should be absorbed. Also, the cost of creating the smaller sizes should off set the cost of the larger sizes.

Either way I doubt Harry set the price of his tshirts. Hopefully his fans negative reaction will bring this to his attention and he’ll rectify it.