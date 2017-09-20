VIEW GALLERY

If you don’t know Cardi B or you haven’t heard her latest hit, “Bodak Yellow,” you need to climb out from under that rock you’ve been living in and open up your Spotify account ASAP. Cardi B, a rapper and reality television star, has become a major success this past summer. Releasing this past June, “Bodak Yellow” soared beyond all expectations and rose to the number three spot on the Billboard Hot 100, eventually making its way to number even closer to the top.

With its radio-friendly beat and catchy, addictive hook, it’s no wonder why everyone goes crazy when “Bodak Yellow” starts blasting through car speakers or in the club. As the unofficial official song of summer, there’s no question that we won’t continue singing and bopping our heads to the young rapper’s lyrics.

But, what are the lyrics really saying? Cardi is talking about how no one can mess with her, how she can afford her own things and “don’t need no man” to do so. Even though they are quite explicit, the lyrics express something much deeper than just making “money moves.” It’s about how she’s making them as much as the fact that she’s making them at all.

“I don’t dance now,” is the beginning of the hook, and it’s no shock (especially for her Instagram followers) that the young rapper used to be a stripper. It’s something she’s not ashamed of, she owns it and will check anyone who has anything to say about it. Now in the music game, she considers herself a boss, as we all should.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZFA8hThb_4/?hl=en&taken-by=iamcardib

Many women may disagree with her lyrics, calling them too overtly sexual or abrasive, but the song represents more than that. She’s open about her sexuality, how she feels about her body and she ignores social taboos. While some people may not like it, so many others are loving it.

I'm in love with @lmCardiB . She got it guys. Actually killing everything in the game. #lick #BodakYellow — TheKingJerry💔🌕 (@FRANCOJerry4) September 19, 2017

Many young woman can learn from Cardi B. You don’t have to be ashamed of your past, no matter how horrific or socially unacceptable you think it might be, and you can be your own boss in anything you do.

As for Cardi B, she’s been dominating over the last few weeks. She did an amazing performance at the 2017 VMAs pre-show and has been all over the headlines for her head-turning looks at NYFW. She’s expecting to drop her first debut album this October and we’re hoping it’ll be full of even more empowering lyrics.