KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on Riverdale, was in a terrible car accident last night after leaving the Riverdale set. He was driving home from set after a 16 hour work day. His crash has sparked protest on set for the CW to provide the cast and crew with transportation to and from set.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, KJ was driving to his hotel 45 minutes away from the set when he fell asleep at the wheel. He miraculously left the crash unscathed, but his car didn’t. His car struck a light pole on his passenger side and his car is totaled and is inoperable. KJ was taken to the hospital and was later discharged for having no serious injuries.

But as fate should have it Cole Sprouse was supposed to be in that car with KJ. He would assumingely been in the passenger side of the car. There is no saying what would have happened to Cole if he was in that car, but I think it’s better that he had a change of plans.

Cole has been at the forefront of asking the studio to provide transportation after KJ’s accident. The only policy the CW has is that the actors can call a taxi or stay at a hotel close to set on the studio’s dime.

Riverdale films late at night and very early in the morning. The crew’s hours are grueling and long so providing transportation is a matter of safety rather than being excessive.