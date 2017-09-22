VIEW GALLERY

TMZ is reporting that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking steps into parenthood. Supposedly Kylie told her friends earlier this month that she was pregnant with Travis’ baby at the Day N Night Fest in Anaheim, California.

Allegedly Travis has also told friends that Kylie is knocked up and that they’re expecting a baby girl. TMZ doesn’t have any official confirmation on these allegations, but they noticed that Kylie has been posting old photos on Instagram recently. Maybe this is to cover up her growing belly.

Travis and Kylie started dating in April. Kylie just celebrated her 20th birthday and Travis bought her a custom butterfly diamond chain. He also bought her more flowers than you have ever seen in your entire life and an orchestra to play for her.

Sounds like things are very serious between the two. Maybe they want to take a step further with their relationship. There were rumors that the two were engaged a few months ago. Travis and Kylie also have matching ankle tattoos of a small butterfly and they haven’t been together for a year.

Only time will tell if Kylie is going to be a mom. If so then congratulations to the happy couple! This is about the flyest baby in the game.