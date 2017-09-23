Cara Delevigne took to Instagram yesterday to post an image supporting reading — likely one she didn’t expect to garner anything but praise.

“One girl loved reading so much she forgot how to take a selfie,” the words read in cursive script, set over a dated black-and-white image of a girl with a pile of books.

Delevigne did not anticipate the backlash to the snarky wording of the image. Many users are clapping back at the notion that girls cannot both be well-read and take selfies and are calling the actress out for selfie-shaming her followers.

“Women are multifaceted people,” one user responded. “You can read AND take selfies.”

“I take selfies everyday and I read more books than any of my friends,” another shot back. “Your point is invalid.”

“Women can like selfies and reading, they aren’t mutually exclusive. maybe try a different meme that isn’t stacked with misogyny.”

The 25-year-old actress did not apologize for posting the image, but she did acknowledge the backlash, editing her caption: “wow! The backlash on this picture is heavy!! I am not trying to say that I am better than anyone. It’s a nice reminder to me and to anyone. The power of getting lost in a book.”

That may be so, but as a celebrity with a sizable platform, pitting girls against each other and pushing the narrative that women are one-dimensional –whether intentional or not — does not seem to be the way to promote reading.