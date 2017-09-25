VIEW GALLERY

Fernanda Suarez is a Chilean illustrator and concept artist, according to Seventeen. Fernanda is recently trying her hand at Disney Princesses. Reimagining and redrawing Disney Princesses as other things is not a new concept. They’ve been depicted as new parents all the way to Star Wars characters. But Fernanda’s take on the modern 2017 Disney Princess is the best reimagining of the princesses yet.

Her drawings are so life like and perfectly capture current trends. She also provides process videos, of how she drew her illustration and tutorials of the drawing all on her website.

She’s only covered seven princesses so far, Snow White, Belle, Ariel, Jasmine, Mulan, Pocahontas and Cinderella. Fernanda hasn’t announced that the series is over yet, so expect more princess drawings to come!

The tiny details from each Disney Princess is what sets this modern series apart like, Ariel’s tiny crab tattoo and Mulan’s sword necklace. Fernanda does digital art of other prominent pop culture characters like Daenerys Targaryen.

There is not denying that Fernanda is super talented artist. But her Disney Princesses series may just be the best.