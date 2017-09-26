Wedding photos are taken so the bride and groom can remember every detail of their wedding and the love they have for each other. Sometimes things go awry like a family member not showing up or a wardrobe malfunction. But no photoshoot mishap has happened like Clayton and Brittany Cook’s.

When the couple were posing on a bridge taking photos, Clayton noticed a boy in the river below struggling. Canada’s CTV News reported that Clayton immediately jumped into the water, while wearing his wedding suit and saved the drowning boy. “His face was underwater and he was fighting,” Clayton said. “like he was really fighting.”

The couple’s photographer, Darren Hatt captured the entire rescue. Clayton was thankful the kid was small because it was easy to pull him out of the water and onto the bank. After the rescue the boy left with his older sibling. According to Darren the little boy was pushed into the water by another kid. He posted the photos and wrote about Clayton’s heroic actions on Facebook.

Clayton saved the day and had the most exciting wedding photoshoot ever. Brittany wasn’t upset that his suit was sopping wet. “That’s Clay, like that’s Clay to me,” she said. “it’s something he would just instinctively do. It was like fate almost, we were meant to be there.”