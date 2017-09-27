VIEW GALLERY

Cardi B made hip-hop history earlier this week by becoming the first female solo rap artist to top the Billboard 100 without a feature since Lauryn Hill 19 years ago.

She’s come a long way since posting funny videos on Instagram and her record-breaking feat is definitely well deserved. You’ve got to admit that “Bodak Yellow” has been stuck in your head for months now.

A slew of female rappers congratulated Cardi B on her success, including Missy Elliott and Nicki Minaj. Each of them seemed super happy for the breakout artist of the year.`

Congratulations @iamcardib for having a #1 record in the country that's not as easy as it seem this huge🙌🏾 May u have continued blessings🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 25, 2017

Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it💕💞🎀 @iamcardib — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) September 25, 2017

But fellow rapper and self-proclaimed witch Azealia Banks was not impressed. Banks lashed out at Cardi B in a string of tweets that attacked Cardi’s intelligence and condemned her stripper background.

https://twitter.com/XoCheapy/status/912205989318770690

https://twitter.com/XoCheapy/status/912206153521668096

TBH, this looks like a case of jealousy.

But it gets worse. Banks went on to attack Cardi B’s looks and plastic surgery, including her butt injections, and mentioned what she called her “broken speech.”

https://twitter.com/XoCheapy/status/912206375471554560

https://twitter.com/XoCheapy/status/912206473408606208

https://twitter.com/XoCheapy/status/912210288379756544

https://twitter.com/XoCheapy/status/912216762367696896

After seeing Banks’ nasty remarks, Cardi B clapped back with a single, perfect tweet: a video of Azealia Banks dancing to “Bodak Yellow” in the club.

https://twitter.com/lmCardiB/status/912906407070101504

Enough said.

Looks like Azealia Banks is a fan. We definitely are fans, too. Congrats, Cardi!