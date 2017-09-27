VIEW GALLERY

When I think shark attack I think of a combination of Jaws and a documentary from Discovery Channel’s Shark Week. Essentially me out in the middle of the ocean with a giant great white shark lurking beneath the surface. But if all my years of binging Shark Week has taught me is that shark attacks come in many forms.

Ervin Maccarty was on the coast of Marthon, Florida fishing for lobsters when a shark, from three to four feet long, bit his stomach and latched on. According to the Daily Mail, Maccarty said, “[The shark] hit me hard. It knocked the breath out of me so I had to get up for air but I felt the shark biting and trying to tear me open. I thought I would drown.”

Despite the shark’s small size, it put up a fight and refused to let go of Maccarty’s stomach. He made it back on to the boat but it was difficult. “I had to get to the boat with no hands to swim with. It was a struggle and it wore me out. I eventually got there,” he said.

Once on the boat, he collapsed in pain with the shark still attached. His one friend videoed the incident while the other ran over to help him. They couldn’t remove the shark so his friend cut the shark with knife until it bled out.

Maccarty is fine and suffered no major injuries, but the pain from the bite looked excruciating.