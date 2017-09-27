VIEW GALLERY

There are a lot of ways to prevent the signs of aging. There are countless skin products and sunscreens you can slap on your face to diminish and prolong wrinkles. There are also more serious surgical options like Botox or getting fillers. But sometimes flawless, perfect, ageless skin is just genetics. At least that seems to be the case of Taiwanese actress and model Lin Chi-Ling.

Lin was recently on the cover of Vogue Taiwan and she looks flawless and ageless. Just guess how old she is?

Here’s a close up shot of her face. No amount of makeup can make her skin look this good.

At first glance, guessing that Lin is in her 20s would be a safe bet. But her age is actually double that. Lin’s real age is 42. Can you even believe it?

That’s why I’m convinced she just has good genes, or she is chugging water from the fountain of youth.

Lin got her big acting break by starring in Red Cliff, a historical epic about the end of the Han dynasty. Lin is very popular in Asia, in 2009 she was the highest paid model in the Greater China region.

With the skin she has, I think she’ll be modeling for a long time. Her age defying skin is like the eighth wonder of the world.