The makeup industry struggles with two major things, diversity with race and age. Until recently (thanks to Rihanna) makeup brands haven’t cared about having an inclusive shade range. They also don’t cater to older people. Makeup and beauty brands are all about anti-aging products and looking younger. They don’t celebrate age and try to embrace it.

But CoverGirl’s recent spokesmodels are breaking that norm. A few weeks ago they announced that Issa Rae and Ayesha Curry will be joining the CoverGirl family.

Now the makeup brand announced that 69-year-old Maye Musk is their newest CoverGirl.

Like the other recent spokesmodels Maye announced her newly penned deal on Instagram. The veteran model wrote, “Who knew, after many years of admiring the gorgeous COVERGIRL models, that I would be one at 69 years of age? It just shows, never give up.”

Maye has been a model for over 50 years and has appeared on the cover of Time and New York magazine. She is also the mom of Elon Musk, the guys who’s the CEO of Tesla and wants to build high-speed pod trains all over the country.

Maye was born in Canada but grew up in South Africa. Not only does she model, but she is also a dietitian and gives presentations around the world. She has two Master’s degrees in dietetics and nutritional science.

The newest CoverGirls are shaking up the makeup industry and once the dust settles, lets hope the priorities of the beauty world have been rearranged.