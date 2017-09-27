The makeup industry struggles with two major things, diversity with race and age. Until recently (thanks to Rihanna) makeup brands haven’t cared about having an inclusive shade range. They also don’t cater to older people. Makeup and beauty brands are all about anti-aging products and looking younger. They don’t celebrate age and try to embrace it.
But CoverGirl’s recent spokesmodels are breaking that norm. A few weeks ago they announced that Issa Rae and Ayesha Curry will be joining the CoverGirl family.
View this post on Instagram
I remember being an awkward black girl in high school, reading the pages of my favorite magazines, casually flipping through @COVERGIRL ads, singing their slogan in my head. Never EVER in my life did I imagine I'd be one. I am SO honored and SO excited for what’s to come. Visit @COVERGIRL to learn more #COVERGIRLMADE
Now the makeup brand announced that 69-year-old Maye Musk is their newest CoverGirl.
Like the other recent spokesmodels Maye announced her newly penned deal on Instagram. The veteran model wrote, “Who knew, after many years of admiring the gorgeous COVERGIRL models, that I would be one at 69 years of age? It just shows, never give up.”
View this post on Instagram
I'm so excited to say that I'm now officially a COVERGIRL! My three kids, ten grandchildren and I have had the hardest time trying to keep it a secret until today's big announcement. Who knew, after many years of admiring the gorgeous COVERGIRL models, that I would be one at 69 years of age? It just shows, never give up. Thank you COVERGIRL, for including me in your tribe of diversity. Beauty truly is for women of all ages, and I can’t wait to take you all along this amazing journey with me! Follow @covergirl for more updates. #JustGettingStarted #COVERGIRLMADE
Maye has been a model for over 50 years and has appeared on the cover of Time and New York magazine. She is also the mom of Elon Musk, the guys who’s the CEO of Tesla and wants to build high-speed pod trains all over the country.
Maye was born in Canada but grew up in South Africa. Not only does she model, but she is also a dietitian and gives presentations around the world. She has two Master’s degrees in dietetics and nutritional science.
The newest CoverGirls are shaking up the makeup industry and once the dust settles, lets hope the priorities of the beauty world have been rearranged.