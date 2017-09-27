VIEW GALLERY

An essential part of Twitter’s social media DNA is that the character limit for tweets is 140, but that is not the case anymore. Twitter announced that they will be doubling the tweet character limits to 280, which is double the length of the old standard.

Can’t fit your Tweet into 140 characters? 🤔 We’re trying something new with a small group, and increasing the character limit to 280! Excited about the possibilities? Read our blog to find out how it all adds up. 👇https://t.co/C6hjsB9nbL — Twitter (@Twitter) September 26, 2017

Twitter users are having mixed reactions to the longer tweets. For starters, writing in 140 characters is an art form so increasing the characters dismantles all of that.

Second, users are upset because there are so many other updates they want from Twitter and longer tweets wasn’t one of them. A nice, and much needed, update would be to edit tweets that have already been tweeted!

Another thing Twitter users have been upset about is the lack of regulation the social media platform has. They don’t regulate or disable racist or problematic Twitter accounts that are harassing other users. There is no standard for abuse on Twitter unlike other social media. Meanwhile, if you show half of a nipple on Instagram your photo gets taken down.

A select group of Twitter users got early access to 280 character limit. Users expressed their feelings about the unnecessary update on Twitter.

twitter got 280 character tweets now we really out this bitch formatting in MLA format n including a works cited page for every tweet — alex smith (@mineifiwildout) September 27, 2017

https://twitter.com/FullSpectre/status/912816851285049344

everyone: “hey twitter, could you do something to stop trump from starting a war on here?” twitter: “what if we gave him…longer tweets?” — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 26, 2017

I’ve only read 1 tweet with 280 characters and it felt like a novel. pic.twitter.com/d6uU03wpMn — Miss🥰Baby (@Geolololol) September 27, 2017

Not to sound ungrateful or anything but I'd settle for just an edit button. #280characters — 🌲 Claire Smith 🌲 (@clairemsmith_) September 26, 2017

Oh shit I was selected as one of the special ones to tweet in 280 characters. HAHAHA suck it losers, I feel like God right now. Wait, I'm not done, I would also like to say that all these words I'm typing right now are useless and I wasted them just because I CAN. These too, lmao — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 27, 2017

https://twitter.com/kumailn/status/912797683772882944

Us: We wanna be able to edit our tweets! Twitter: Us: ?? Twitter: Us: ?????? Twitter: Us: ??!?!??!!?! Twitter: 280 characters !!!!! — KIRA (@kirakosarin) September 27, 2017

Just for the record 280 characters seems amazingly stupid; answering to a question nobody asked. Like late innovation at Friendster/Myspace. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 27, 2017

Yes, I am SUPER excited about the possibility of trolls having more space to harass people in an unpoliced environment, because that TOTALLY solves the problem of Twitter. https://t.co/BgL8cSNEg3 — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) September 27, 2017

https://twitter.com/shhifty/status/912996834817187841

https://twitter.com/robinthede/status/912866637363187713

#280Characters

Hey, I know you guys, let's take the very thing that makes this work and wilfully throw it away -Those geniuses at Twitter — Miss Texas 1967 (@MsTexas1967) September 26, 2017

After spending the last 10 years training our brains to think in 140 characters #280characters pic.twitter.com/GVC6rfgzqa — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) September 26, 2017

https://twitter.com/brianrbarone/status/912788388150960130?

OH HOLY SHIT. I figured out what we should do with the new 140 characters. ´•._.•´¯`•._.•´Forum Signatures Are Back Baby`•._.•´¯`•.¸¸.•´ — austin walker (@austin_walker) September 26, 2017

Seriously, what do we have to do for an edit button? Beg? Tweet about even more? Even Kim Kardashian asked Twitter for an edit button! What more do they want from us? I guess longer tweets means we can make better arguments for an edit button, but there are more chances for a grammar and spelling error.