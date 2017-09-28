According to Digital Spy, a British Airways flight attendant is under investigation when a video of her making racist remarks. She was on a flight to Nigeria and was making racist comments about the passengers.

The flight attendant, Joanne Wickenden recorded her racist rant on Snapchat. She is wearing her flight attendant uniform in the multiple videos. Joanne used a lot of racially charged slang in the video to talk about Nigerian passengers that were flying from London, England to Abuja, Nigeria.

The Snapchat video compilation started innocently enough with Joanne complaining how she was working on a Friday night, while her friends were getting ready to go out. But then the video took a racist turn and there was no going back.

After complaining about working on a Friday night Joanne said, “The upside is I’m going to Nigeria and there’s gonna be bare BBC,” she then added, “I’m joking, I’m joking.” BBC is a racial slang term that stands for ‘big black cock.’ Not only is this language aggressive, but it is also extremely racist. By saying this she is perpetuating racial stereotypes about black men.

Joanne’s video doesn’t stop there. She continues her racist video by then mocking Nigerian accents. “All the Nigerians are gonna be there like ‘gimme Coca Cola, gimme me beef, why you have no beef left? I want beef.’ All the Nigerians are gonna be there asking for fucking upgrades because they haven’t got enough leg room because their BBCs are in their way… Big dicks like this swinging from side to side. And I’m just gonna be there like, ‘Sorry sir, we ran out of beef.'”

Since the videos have gone viral Joanne has quit her job at British Airways. She spoke to the Daily Mail and said that despite claims that she was fired she actually quit.

She claims that she was set up by her co-workers. “They were sending me videos and asking me questions, encouraging me and egging me on to do impressions,” she said. “Unknown to me they were recording this conversation on their phone and sent the footage around to others.”

All we have to say to that is…

They may have been egging her on, but if she wasn’t a racist she wouldn’t have said the things she said at all, no matter the circumstances.